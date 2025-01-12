Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United came from behind to beat Bromley 3-1 in the FA Cup third round at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Cameron Congreve shocked St James’ Park when his edge-of-the-box strike gave Bromley an early lead. But less than 10 minutes later Newcastle drew level with Lewis Miley’s strike from distance finding the top right corner of the goal.

It was Miley’s first start since February 2024 and he marked it with his second senior goal for the club.

Anthony Gordon then gave Newcastle the lead from the penalty spot before Will Osula opened his account for the club with a powerful strike into the left corner of the goal after cutting inside from the right.

Reflecting on Miley and Osula’s strikes, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, I think both goals were special goals.

“Lewy's strike was an incredible long-range hit. It's not really something you necessarily see regularly with Lewy. I thought he played very well.

“The onus was on him as the sixth to start a lot of our attacks. I thought he kept his composure, as he always does and picked some really nice passes.”

Lewis Miley equalises for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Osula’s strike finally marked his arrival at Newcastle following a £15million summer move from Sheffield United. It was only the 21-year-old’s second start for the club as he has been limited to brief substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season, but he took his chance when it came on Saturday.

“A big moment for Will, because any striker wants to score when they go to a new club,” Howe added. They want to score early, just to settle them down.

“And he's been waiting and waiting and needing that goal, really. It was a spectacular one when it came. What a strike from him - I'm delighted for him personally.”