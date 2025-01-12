Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Arsenal and Aston Villa forward praised a key member of Eddie Howe's Newcastle United squad.

Newcastle United’s recent upturn in form has reignited hopes the Magpies can make a return to European competition and claim some long-awaited silverware.

Since losing at Premier League rivals Brentford in early December, Eddie Howe’s side have been faultless as they moved to within touching distance of the Champions League places and a second Carabao Cup Final in three seasons. The run was sparked by a comfortable 4-0 home win against Premier League strugglers Leicester City and was enhanced by a 3-1 victory against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final just days later.

Since then, the Magpies have claimed maximum points in Premier League games against Ipswich Town, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before taking a 2-0 advantage in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal.

The form of Alexander Isak has caught the eye over the last month and sparked speculation and debate over his long-term future at St James Park. However, midfielder Sandro Tonali has also played an integral role in helping Howe’s men produce their best form of the season after the Magpies boss utilised the Italy international in a deeper lying role in a midfield trio also containing Brazilian duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

The former AC Milan man has earned many plaudits over the last month and former Arsenal and England forward Paul Merson has added his name to the growing list of Tonali’s admirers by comparing the midfielder to Balon d’Or winner Rodri.

He told Sky Sports: “Tonali is back. I think he’ll be the next Rodri. He’s outstanding, I’m a big fan of his. It’s a big call but he sits behind Bruno (Guimaraes) and gives Bruno more chances to bomb forward. “With Joelinton, naturally a centre-forward who now plays in midfield and (therefore) always going to be getting into the box.

“They’ve been outstanding, those three. They’ve dominated games. They are flying at the moment. Botman came in and hadn’t played for how long? He just steps in and plays. It’s amazing. They’re flying. There’s a cliche in football ‘The next goal is important’. No more so than in the next leg. Arsenal have to score first, whatever happens.”