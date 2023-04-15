News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
3 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
3 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
5 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
5 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Eddie Howe delivers blunt Newcastle United verdict after Aston Villa defeat

Eddie Howe admitted that his Newcastle United side got what they deserved at Villa Park for a below-par performance.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST

Aston Villa won 3-0 this afternoon thanks to two goals from Ollie Watkins and a strike from Jacob Ramsey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think it’s one of those performances that we need to analyse – and move on quickly,” said United’s head coach. “We weren’t there today. Villa did well, but, by our own standard, we were off it, and if that’s the case, you’re never going to win.

"We had our moments, but we weren’t at our best, that was obvious. We tried to make changes to get a grip of the game, but nothing changed the force of the game. Very unlike us, the performance.

Most Popular

"I think we tried to make subs to impact the game, we were chasing the game. That made us a little more open, but, from our perspective, we have to look at ourselves.

"I don’t think it’s a stage to over-analyse. Hopefully, we can use this as a positive where we can highlight what went wrong, because today we didn’t deliver."

Related topics:Aston Villa