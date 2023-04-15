News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
3 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
3 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
5 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
5 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reveals why Sean Longstaff was left out of his starting XI

Eddie Howe has revealed why he left Sean Longstaff out of Newcastle United’s starting XI at Villa Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

Howe made one change to his starting XI for this afternoon’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon replaced Longstaff in the team for the game at Villa Park, where two second-half goals from Ollie Watkins, and an early strike from Jacob Ramsey, gave Unai Emery’s side a 3-0 victory.

Howe revealed after the game that Longstaff – who came off the bench in the second half – had been laid low during the week with an illness.

Most Popular

“Sean’s had some illness, we weren’t quite sure how long he could play,” said United’s head coach. “Sean had a bout of tonsilitis in the week, so he didn’t train. So we felt he wasn’t fit to start the game.”

Howe labelled the performance as his third-placed team’s “worst” of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think it was probably our worst performance,” said Howe. “We weren’t great today, and that’s hugely disappointing in such a big fixture.

“The lads have been so consistent throughout the season. These things can happen. We now just need to focus on our response to today.

“I’m just focusing on today’s performance. I thought, in all disciplines, we were slightly off our best and we got punished by a very good team. We’ll certainly analyse the game as thoroughly as we can, but then look forward because we have a massive game next weekend (against Tottenham Hotspur).

“It was unlike us in every aspect really. I thought we were wasteful with the ball, and definitely unlike ourselves out of possession.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We weren’t as solid, tight and reliable as we have been. There’s a lot to analyse from my perspective.”

Related topics:Aston VillaSean Longstaff