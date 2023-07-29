Newcastle United’s Premier League Summer Series adventure ended with a late, late win over Brighton in New Jersey. Elliot Anderson’s brace means the Magpies head into the Sela Cup next weekend on the back of a win after some promising performances in the USA.

Fiorentina and Villareal will be Newcastle’s opponents at St James’ Park next weekend with Howe expected to name two completely different starting sides for both games. With 22 players likely to be used, it will be important that Howe has a full squad to choose from - so what is the likelihood of some of their injured players making a return next weekend?

Neither Joe Willock or Sean Longstaff saw a single minute of action in the USA because of injury and Howe has delivered a mixed update on their chances of featuring in the Sela Cup. Howe said: "Hopefully Joe Willock will be okay but I'm not 100% sure when he'll be returning. Sean Longstaff, we hope will be involved next week in the double header."

Fabian Schar suffered a minor injury against Chelsea but the Switzerland international is expected to return to action next weekend whilst new signing Harvey Barnes, who was substituted late on during the win over Brighton, is also expected to be fine to make his first appearance at St James’ Park as a Newcastle United player.