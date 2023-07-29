Eddie Howe opted to completely rotate his starting XI from the draw with Chelsea - opting for a midfield trio of Matt Ritchie, the match winner Elliot Anderson and Bruno Guimaraes. Whilst Anderson gained all the plaudits and headlines post-match after his late brace against Brighton, all the pre-match talk was dominated by Guimaraes and his future at the club.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Brazilian was asked about updates over his talks with the club regarding a new contract. He replied: “There is no news. I want to stay, but the doubt is ongoing. So, let’s see.”

Guimaraes is contracted until 2026 on Tyneside, but there is hope the Brazilian can agree a new deal and the club are able to fend off reported transfer interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City in the 25-year-old. Talks over a new deal remain ongoing with Guimaraes and post-match, Howe was asked about the Brazilian’s future.

Unsurprisingly his response laid out very clearly where he sees Guimaraes’ future, reiterating that he has a major role to play at St James’ Park and that the Brazilian is ‘happy’ at the club.

Howe said: “There is no doubt in my mind about his future. We would love Bruno to extend his time with us for a long time.