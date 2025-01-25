Premier League issue Newcastle United official statement following Alexander Isak incident v Southampton
Isak went down inside the penalty area under a Joe Aribo challenge after 22 minutes. Referee Sam Barrott initially gave a corner to Newcastle before a VAR check overruled the decision and prompted the referee to consult the pitchside monitor.
Following a visit to the monitor, Barrott awarded a penalty which Isak converted to take his goal tally to 18 for the season in all competitions. It saw Newcastle level the score at 1-1 after Southampton captain Jan Bednarek headed the hosts in front early on.
Explaining the penalty decision, the Premier League Match Centre posted a short statement on social media.
It read: “22’ VAR OVERTURN: The referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle for a challenge by Aribo on Isak was checked by VAR, who deemed there was sufficient contact for a penalty and recommended an on-field review.
“The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty.”
Isak then put Newcastle in front a few minutes later as he received Jacob Murphy’s through ball before stroking it into the bottom right corner to make it 2-1 to the visitors.
