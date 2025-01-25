Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United were awarded a penalty at Southampton following a lengthy VAR check for a foul on Alexander Isak.

Isak went down inside the penalty area under a Joe Aribo challenge after 22 minutes. Referee Sam Barrott initially gave a corner to Newcastle before a VAR check overruled the decision and prompted the referee to consult the pitchside monitor.

Following a visit to the monitor, Barrott awarded a penalty which Isak converted to take his goal tally to 18 for the season in all competitions. It saw Newcastle level the score at 1-1 after Southampton captain Jan Bednarek headed the hosts in front early on.

Explaining the penalty decision, the Premier League Match Centre posted a short statement on social media.

It read: “22’ VAR OVERTURN: The referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle for a challenge by Aribo on Isak was checked by VAR, who deemed there was sufficient contact for a penalty and recommended an on-field review.

“The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty.”

Isak then put Newcastle in front a few minutes later as he received Jacob Murphy’s through ball before stroking it into the bottom right corner to make it 2-1 to the visitors.