Eddie Howe disagrees with Alan Shearer over controversial Newcastle United incident
After Josko Gvardiol gave Man City a first-half lead, Anthony Gordon drew Newcastle level at St James’ Park from the penalty spot. The 23-year-old won and converted the penalty after being brought down inside the area under a challenge by City goalkeeper Ederson.
The referee quickly pointed to the spot and VAR did not intervene following a brief check.
Explaining the decision, the Premier League Match Centre posted: “The referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Ederson on Gordon and issued a yellow card to Ederson, deeming that his actions were a genuine attempt to play the ball but denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call and a yellow card to Ederson.”
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer took to X to admit that he didn’t think it should have been a penalty, but Howe disagreed.
“Yeah, I mean, Anthony has done well to keep himself onside,” Howe responded when asked if he thought it was a penalty. “It's a good team move, I think he's clipped and going at that speed, that's all it takes to go down.”
Man City boss Pep Guardiola was also asked about the decision after the game but gave little away.
“I didn’t see it,” he said. “I don’t know if Ederson touched Anthony Gordon but a penalty is a penalty, it is what it is.”
