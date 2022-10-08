News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe drops Jacob Murphy hint at Newcastle United after surprise start

The best is yet to come from Jacob Murphy.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 11:40 am - 1 min read

That’s the view of Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe, who handed Murphy a surprise start in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage after seven successive appearances off the bench.

The winger, signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez in 2017 from Norwich City, impressed Howe, who is looking for the 22-year-old to add more consistency to his game.

“I thought he was excellent last weekend,” said United’s head coach. “Jacob’s been someone who’s been very reliable for me. Very conscientious professional. Highly intelligent player.

"Sometimes, I think, there’s so much in there that’s yet to be seen by everybody. A lot of technical ability. Physically, obviously, very quick and skilful. There’s a lot in there, and I’d love to see him show it on a consistent basis. I think Fulham, looking at it, was probably the best performances he’s had since I’ve been here, and is hopefully the start of a good run.”

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy.
