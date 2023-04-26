Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United hint on Anthony Gordon hint ahead of Everton return

The winger left relegation-threatened Everton in acrimonious circumstances in January.

And Gordon – who was signed by the third-placed club for a £45million fee – faces a reception at the ground where he made his name.

Howe wouldn’t discuss Gordon’s departure from Everton ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League game, but he did insist that the 22-year-old – who was a substitute for the weekend’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur – is in a “good place”.

“It’s very difficult for me to comment on how he left, as I’m not party to what happened and what went on,” said United’s head coach.

“I can only really comment on the player that I’ve seen, and he’s been very good, trained really well. As I’ve said many times, (he’s) very passionate, wants to achieve and do really well in his career.

“What happened at Everton, I can’t really comment on. But he’s fine and in a good place, and looking forward to the game.”

Howe will not be influenced by Gordon’s history with Everton when picking his team.

“It’s me trying to pick the best team to win the game, whether than includes Anthony – or not,” said Howe. “It’s not about Anthony having to prove anything to Everton – that would be the wrong way of looking at it.

“I have to pick a team that I think has the best tools to hurt them. I’ll always take the emotion out of the decision. You can never pick a team based on one player, or what it might do for them.”

Howe was asked if he would be mindful of the likely reaction of home fans to Gordon – who reacted angrily to his withdrawal in this month’s win over Brentford – when picking his team for Goodison Park.

“Yes, definitely, but I don’t necessarily know what I can do about that to change it, if that makes sense,” said Howe.

“You don’t want to have or do anything that impacts the team, which is the most important thing. This is something surrounding the game, but isn’t influencing the game in terms of tactical preparation.

