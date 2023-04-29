Howe made three changes to the side which beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 last weekend – and his third-placed team overcame Everton 4-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe and his staff have been assessing the readiness of the players to go again against Southampton at St James’ Park tomorrow.

“I’ll probably assess the squad, see how everyone is physically,” said Howe.

The big thing for me in this period of games we’ve had is trying to pick players that I think are 100% fit, and not take chances with players.”

Howe left Alexander Isak out of his starting XI at Goodison Park, despite the striker scoring two goals against Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Wilson, recalled to the starting XI, scored twice against Everton, and Isak superbly set up United’s fourth goal, which was scored by his fellow substitute Jacob Murphy, after coming off the bench.

Howe must choose between them for the final game of a three-match sequence, and Howe has hinted at the need for “freshness”.

“If I have a squad or a player in a position where I have a choice between two, I’ll always pick the more fit player, or what I consider to be fresher or fitter,” said Howe, who also dropped defender Dan Burn down to the bench at Goodison Park following a bout of illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll try to get those decisions right, because, certainly physically, we’re going to need to be good. This is going to be a tough game.”

Newcastle have already beaten basement club Southampton three times this season, having also faced them in a two-legged Carabao Cup final.

“It’s a difficult game,” said Howe. “They’re fighting.

“I watched the Arsenal game very recently. They were very good against the league leaders, scored three goals, looked a real threat on transitions and set-plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad