News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
5 minutes ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
25 minutes ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
14 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
16 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
17 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79

Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United’s Dan Burn was left out of team against Everton

Eddie Howe has revealed why he left Dan Burn out of his Newcastle United starting XI.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 02:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 08:10 BST

Howe made three changes for last night’s 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Matt Targett, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron replaced Burn, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy in Howe’s team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilson and Murphy had both scored braces in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s always difficult when you’ve got decisions to make,” said Howe, who is preparing his team for Sunday’s home game against Southampton.

Most Popular

“I’ve got to look at the balance of the team, and make the right decisions, not just for this game, but also for the games that are ahead. There’s a plan behind my thinking.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Isak and Murphy were rested following a demanding run of games, Burn was left out of the starting XI because of illness.

“Dan Burn was a slightly different situation, because he wasn’t feeling very good in the build-up to the game,” said United’s head coach.

“But I thought Matt Targett did really well, and I think that shows the strength of the squad. It’s good to see players coming in and taking their opportunities.”

Related topics:Dan BurnEverton