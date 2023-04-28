Howe made three changes for last night’s 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Matt Targett, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron replaced Burn, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy in Howe’s team.

Wilson and Murphy had both scored braces in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s always difficult when you’ve got decisions to make,” said Howe, who is preparing his team for Sunday’s home game against Southampton.

“I’ve got to look at the balance of the team, and make the right decisions, not just for this game, but also for the games that are ahead. There’s a plan behind my thinking.”

While Isak and Murphy were rested following a demanding run of games, Burn was left out of the starting XI because of illness.

“Dan Burn was a slightly different situation, because he wasn’t feeling very good in the build-up to the game,” said United’s head coach.