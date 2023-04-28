What happened was that Wilson found himself on the bench three days after netting twice against West Ham United earlier this month.

The same thing happened to Alexander Isak after his brace against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Isak watched from the bench last night as Wilson scored the first of his two goals in the club’s 4-1 win at Goodison Park.

The striker was on the pitch by the time Wilson scored a superb second goal, and Isak then underlined his own qualities with a brilliant assist for Jacob Murphy, who scored Newcastle’s fourth goal.

And Howe will have to make another difficult selection call ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against Southampton.

“I don’t know at this moment in time, it’s too early to say (who will play),” said United’s head coach. “I need to watch more of Southampton, then I’ll make my decision.”

Wilson and Isak have hit form at the same time – and can’t stop scoring.

Wilson’s goal tally now stands at 13, while Isak – who missed several months of the season through injury – is in double figures.

“At the moment, it’s because both players know they can’t afford a bad game,” said Howe.

“The other player’s breathing down their neck, and it’s very healthy competition at the moment.

“There’s a lot of respect between both players, they understand how good each other’s strengths are. I was really pleased with Callum. He took the first goal really well, a massive goal for us.

“The second goal was an incredible finish, not normally his type of goal, but he proved that he’s capable, and then Alex comes on and sets a goal up with an incredible piece of skill, so it was a good night for those two players. It was an amazing piece of footwork.”

Newcastle paid a club-record £60million fee for Isak last summer

Howe and the club’s recruitment team had a very good idea of the player they were getting, but is the 23-year-old an even better striker than first thought?

The Sweden international has scored all types of goals, and troubled team after team with his pace and movement, since recovering from injury.

“I don’t think you ever know with absolute certainty,” said Howe. “Until you work with a player close-up, and you see them every day, I don’t think you ever know what their true capability is.

“But we’ve been very impressed with everything that he’s delivered to this point, not just technically on the pitch, but his character, and how he’s handled certain situations. He’s been first-class.”

Howe was asked about comparisons with former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

“Yes, I can, I can see the comparisons there,” said Howe. “Everyone’s different. There are no two players that are the same, but I do think he has some of the characteristics Thierry had.

“He’s certainly got the speed, and a similar build and frame. The footwork for the assist tonight was truly remarkable, really, and I think he’s got a lot of potential to improve and get better.

