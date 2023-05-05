Eddie Howe drops surprise Newcastle United contract hint

Paul Dummett, out of contract in the summer, has only made one cup appearance for the third-placed club this season.

However, the versatile defender – who has not featured since starting August's Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers – is part of Howe's plans going forward.

Asked if there was a chance 31-year-old Dummett could stay beyond the summer, United's head coach said: "Yeah, very much so. I see Paul as part of our future.

"When you build a squad, you're never going to be able to play everybody within that squad for the amount of time that maybe they want to, so you need players that are prepared to fight for their place, train really well and have a really good effect on the group.

"Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, they're players that, although they haven't necessarily performed for the outside world, they've performed for us internally. They've both been excellent."

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett.

Dummett – who has been troubled by injuries in recent seasons – had been ready to go on late in last weekend's 3-1 Premier League home win over Southampton.

"Paul's been really good, fitness-wise," said Howe, who was speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against second-placed Arsenal.

"He's had a really consistent run of training, hasn't missed a day in a while. I think any player benefits from that consistency.

"He's a very, very good player, Paul, and, I think, the beauty of it is that he can play in a couple of positions for us. It's great to have a player who's got that experience and ability.

"Yes, he hasn't had an opportunity yet, really, to get a run in the team because of the consistency of the other players, but he's someone we valued very highly as a player, person (and) professional.

"Yeah, I was gutted I couldn't get him on the pitch (against Southampton). Time ran out. It was just a little show from me that he's very valued here."

