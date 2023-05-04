Filmmakers have been following the club’s hierarchy, as well as head coach Eddie Howe and his players, this season.

The four-part documentary Amazon Prime Video series will show the inner workings of the third-placed club, which is pushing to qualify for the Champions League next season.

According to filmmakers, the series will “offer a unique insight into Newcastle United’s ongoing evolution under Howe”, and will also “explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it”.

And the Gazette understands that the club's hierarchy have no editorial control, or final approval, over the documentary, which is a collaboration between Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films.

United co-owner Amanda Staveley spoke about the series at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit earlier this season.

Staveley said: “There’s a crew who are making a documentary for Amazon about the work that we’re doing at Newcastle. They’re not focusing on it as an All or Nothing, they’re more focusing on the commercial side.

"With FFP (financial fair play) rules as tight as they are, we really need to do everything we can to grow our revenue – and grow our finances.”

Access all areas

The crew has been filming at the club’s training ground – and documenting games and press conferences – and Howe gave his view on the project earlier this year.

“I think it would be foolish of me to say 'no, these cameras aren't going to follow us around', then go 'we need to sign new players',” said Howe.

"They'll say 'we haven't got the money, we can't do it because of FFP, and you've turned away this opportunity for the club to turn away more income’.

"I'm never going to go against the club in that, I'll always try and support it. I think the inner working of a football club, it's delicate. I'm not necessarily one of those managers who will sit here and say I want everything to be open.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"I think (about) privacy, and when you're dealing with players, there are certain things that for me should never escape the walls of a training ground.

"But, as I say, I can't go against the club, and I'll always support the club in whatever venture they're trying to do, as long as it doesn't overstep the mark."