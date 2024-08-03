Joe Willock has been left out of Newcastle United’s matchday squad to face Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium.

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 on Wednesday with Bruno Guimaraes coming into the side in Willock’s place. Lloyd Kelly, Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron also handed their first starts of pre-season.

After playing a part in two goals for Newcastle in an impressive first half display at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday, Willock was left out of the squad entirely for the match against Yokohama.

The Gazette understands there are no concerns over Willock, it is just a case of managing his workload as Wednesday night’s match was his first game back from injury after almost four months out. The 24-year-old midfielder also missed the majority of last season due to injury and sat in the stands to watch the match at the Tokyo National Stadium alongside fellow goalkeepers Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and Max Thompson plus Sandro Tonali.

Reflecting on Willock’s return from injury this week, Howe said: “I think Joe will be the first to admit that there is more to come. He's had some good training with us, he's been training for a period of time but there is nothing like games - that is the only thing that can take your game back to where it was.

“[Wednesday] was his first taste, 45 minutes was planned for him and Sean [Longstaff] tonight. Pleased that both came through with no problems.

“You can see his qualities, the assist for the first goal, the breaks from midfield, the energetic the box-to-box ability - he's a goal threat and goal creator as well. Massive player, we've missed him and that was his first steps back.”