Eddie Howe has admitted he was ‘surprised’ to hear about reports linking Kieran Trippier with a move away from the club this summer.

Trippier’s long-term future at Newcastle United came under the spotlight following reports on Thursday that he wanted to leave the club. The 33-year-old reportedly has interest from Everton as well as clubs abroad, but Howe has admitted he was ‘surprised’ to hear about stories linking the England international with a departure from St James’ Park.

Asked about Trippier’s future at the club, Howe responded: “Business as usual. Tripps has trained really well this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“I was surprised at the stories that have come out. He’s a valuable member of the squad, his professionalism has been first-class. He’s trained really well since he’s come back from the Euros.

“I think he’s only had two weeks training, hence the reason not to start him at the weekend, also Tino has had a very good season and again, that’s the situation, he continues to be very valuable for us.” Trippier became the club’s first signing in January 2022 following the takeover of the club three months previous. Immediately, the former Tottenham Hotspur man became an important part of Howe’s team and became a leader both on and off the pitch.

Interest from Bayern Munich in January was rebuffed by Newcastle United and whilst Howe admitted he was surprised about transfer links this window, he did reveal there were no guarantees over Trippier’s future: “I hope [he will stay]. I can never answer these questions with absolute certainty, because that’s football. The transfer window is always unpredictable but my wish is that he stays here.”