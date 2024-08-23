Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sven Botman has posted another update on his recovery from an ACL injury.

Botman has been sidelined since March after he was forced to undergo surgery on an ACL injury and is expected to be out for another couple of months alongside centre-back partner and club captain Jamaal Lascelles. Lascelles also suffered an ACL injury just weeks after Botman and isn’t expected to be back in action for a number of months.

With both players on the recovery trail, Botman has provided a number of updates on his fitness throughout the summer, with his latest post the most promising of all. Taking to Instagram, Botman shared a number of photos of himself in Newcastle United training gear with the caption ‘Step by Step Closer’.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Dutchman enjoyed a very good debut campaign on Tyneside following his move from Lille in 2022, but injury issues last year meant he wasn’t able to replicate that form on a consistent basis. Speculation that the Magpies are wanting to sign a centre-back this summer, with Marc Guehi chief among those linked with a move to St James’ Park, will add increased competition for a starting spot in Eddie Howe’s defensive unit.

Lascelles, meanwhile, remains an important part of the squad and will continue as club captain this season and part of the leadership group alongside Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and new ‘team captain’ Bruno Guimaraes. Lascelles has less than a year left on his current contract with the club.