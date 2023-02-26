Eddie Howe to make 'difficult' Newcastle United calls on Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak

Howe’s side take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final this afternoon looking to win the club’s first trophy in almost 54 years.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

“Yeah, I think I do have some decisions to make with the team,” said United's head coach. “Whenever you have a game like this, that decision will be difficult, because you’ll be disappointing some players that you love.

"So that’s always a difficult situation when you’re in my shoes. But I’d much rather have those options than no options at all.

"Maxi and Alex played really well together. The team functioned really well with 10 men against a world-class team, so I was pleased with lots of what happened on Saturday.