Newcastle United Alexander Isak update as Eddie Howe reacts to long-term contract agreement
The Scandinavian duo have been two of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League over the past two seasons with Haaland’s impressive scoring return at Man City being rewarded with a contract until the summer of 2034. Isak remains contracted at Newcastle until 2028 after agreeing a six-year deal following his £63million club record move from Real Sociedad.
A new deal has been mooted for the 25-year-old but formal contract talks are yet to take place.
Following Haaland’s contract, Howe was asked if Newcastle would like to do the same with Isak.
“That's a long one,” Howe said in response to Haaland’s new deal “Congratulations to him on that.
“I think every situation is different, and I think from our viewpoint, we could not regard Alex highly enough. His contribution this season has been immense, especially recently.
“I think I don't want to change that rhythm that he's in, and I think it's very similar for the team and for Alex.
“Not thinking too deeply, just going into the games in a good frame of mind and enjoying your football and trying to carry on the form that he's in. Everything else off the pitch will naturally fall into place off of what he does on it.
“So I'm sure there are lots of positive things in the future for him. At the moment I just want him to concentrate on scoring.”
Isak has scored 17 goals for Newcastle so far this season, including 16 in his last 16 and a club-record run of scoring in eight consecutive Premier League games. The striker has been subject to plenty of transfer interest over the past year but The Magpies are confident they can keep hold of him this month at least.
Last month, Howe spoke about Isak’s contract situation after claims talks had ‘stalled’ over a new deal.
“I don't think the contract talks started so I think that's the issue,” Howe explained. “If you're going to say they stalled and they've never started, that's a problem.
“The contract, I'm sure when the time comes, that will be discussed by Alex's representatives and the football club but I don't really know too much more than that.
“He's motivated and he wants to do well, he's got big aspirations with his career and he's still relatively young so he's got hopefully a really bright future ahead of him. I know his desire to score goals is second to none.
“Every conversation I've had about Newcastle and concerning his future with him has been very positive. I'd love for him and our other players to be the ones who contribute to us winning a trophy. That's the aim.”
Isak is set to start for Newcastle against AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday as he looks to extend his record and score for the ninth successive Premier League game, leaving him just two games shy of Jamie Vardy’s all-time record. A win for Newcastle would also set a club record for consecutive wins in all competitions with 10.
