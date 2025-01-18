Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Erling Haaland has signed a new nine-and-a-half-year deal at Manchester City - now Eddie Howe has been asked if Newcastle United will do the same with Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scandinavian duo have been two of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League over the past two seasons with Haaland’s impressive scoring return at Man City being rewarded with a contract until the summer of 2034. Isak remains contracted at Newcastle until 2028 after agreeing a six-year deal following his £63million club record move from Real Sociedad.

A new deal has been mooted for the 25-year-old but formal contract talks are yet to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Haaland’s contract, Howe was asked if Newcastle would like to do the same with Isak.

“That's a long one,” Howe said in response to Haaland’s new deal “Congratulations to him on that.

“I think every situation is different, and I think from our viewpoint, we could not regard Alex highly enough. His contribution this season has been immense, especially recently.

“I think I don't want to change that rhythm that he's in, and I think it's very similar for the team and for Alex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not thinking too deeply, just going into the games in a good frame of mind and enjoying your football and trying to carry on the form that he's in. Everything else off the pitch will naturally fall into place off of what he does on it.

“So I'm sure there are lots of positive things in the future for him. At the moment I just want him to concentrate on scoring.”

Isak has scored 17 goals for Newcastle so far this season, including 16 in his last 16 and a club-record run of scoring in eight consecutive Premier League games. The striker has been subject to plenty of transfer interest over the past year but The Magpies are confident they can keep hold of him this month at least.

Newcastle players congratulate Alexander Isak (c) after he had scored the second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at St James' Park on January 15, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Last month, Howe spoke about Isak’s contract situation after claims talks had ‘stalled’ over a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think the contract talks started so I think that's the issue,” Howe explained. “If you're going to say they stalled and they've never started, that's a problem.

“The contract, I'm sure when the time comes, that will be discussed by Alex's representatives and the football club but I don't really know too much more than that.

“He's motivated and he wants to do well, he's got big aspirations with his career and he's still relatively young so he's got hopefully a really bright future ahead of him. I know his desire to score goals is second to none.

“Every conversation I've had about Newcastle and concerning his future with him has been very positive. I'd love for him and our other players to be the ones who contribute to us winning a trophy. That's the aim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak is set to start for Newcastle against AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday as he looks to extend his record and score for the ninth successive Premier League game, leaving him just two games shy of Jamie Vardy’s all-time record. A win for Newcastle would also set a club record for consecutive wins in all competitions with 10.