Elliot Anderson has enjoyed an impressive start to life at the City Ground.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Newcastle United man made the switch from St James’ Park to Nottingham Forest at the end of June in a transfer that was required in order to help the Magpies satisfy the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Anderson’s move to Forest and Yankuba Minteh’s switch to Brighton raised just-shy of £70m and ensured Newcastle United were not handed a points deduction.

However, both transfers were ones that Newcastle were very reluctant to sanction and in Anderson’s case, it was bitterly disappointing for both club and player that a boyhood Magpies fan was unable to continue his journey and development in the north east. With the obvious PSR caveats aside, it could be one that Newcastle are already beginning to regret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson has enjoyed a very good start to his Forest career and registered his first assist for the club against Wolves last time out - with a wicked corner delivery that was met by Chris Wood. The 21-year-old was also one of the standout players during the Carabao Cup meeting between Forest and Newcastle last month.

All of this has led to Anderson being voted as their men’s Player of the Month for August by Nottingham Forest fans. In a second blow for Newcastle United, Jota Silva’s strike against them in the cup was also voted as Forest’s goal of the month for August.

Anderson, meanwhile, represented England Under-21’s during the international break as he continues his impressive rise.