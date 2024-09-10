Newcastle United facing transfer deadline as major Kieran Trippier decision looms

The Turkish transfer window closes this week as Newcastle United look to keep hold of Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England international has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park in recent times with the Turkish Super Lig. emerging as a potential option for him. The transfer window in England has closed - and has been shut for over a week.

However, the Turkish transfer window remains open with clubs in Turkey given until Friday 13 September in order to sign players. That means that, if Newcastle do accept an offer for Trippier, they won’t be able to sign a replacement until the winter window opens at the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fenerbahce, under new boss Jose Mourinho, have been linked with a move for Trippier, as have Eyupspor and Istanbul Basaksehir in recent times, according to reports from Sports Digitale. The former Spurs man was wanted by Bayern Munich in January and reportedly had interest from Everton during the summer, but Eddie Howe was quick to stress his importance to the Magpies: “I was surprised at the stories that have come out.” Howe said in August.

“He’s a valuable member of the squad, his professionalism has been first-class. He’s trained really well since he’s come back from the Euros.

“I think he’s only had two weeks training, hence the reason not to start him at the weekend, also Tino has had a very good season and again, that’s the situation, he continues to be very valuable for us.”

As well as being the Turkish transfer deadline, Friday also marks the latest date that Newcastle United have to submit their first 25-man Premier League squad of the season. All players born after 1 January 2003 must be registered by the Magpies in order to play in the Premier League for them this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second registration window opens in January in order for clubs to change up their squad during the winter window. Trippier, who turns 34 later this month, will be named in that squad and remain an important part of the leadership team behind the scenes.