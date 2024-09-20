Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe was once again asked about his relationship with Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell ahead of Saturday’s match against Fulham.

Howe previously hit back at Mitchell’s apparent scrutiny of Newcastle’s transfer strategy and there is understood to have been some tension behind the scenes over the summer. But on the pitch, things couldn’t be looking much better for Newcastle as they head into Saturday’s match looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new season and knowing that a win would temporarily take them top of the Premier League table.

Ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage, Howe was asked whether he has had any conversations with Mitchell this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But The Magpies boss was coy with his response as he said: “I'm not going go into every week in terms of our contact but collaboration, as I said last week, is what we're looking to do to take the club forward.

He added: “Just so people know, I’ve had conversations with senior members of the board this week. So I’m in regular communication with them, trying to collaborate and work together for the benefit of the club. That’s always in my heart and that will always be while I’m manager of the club.”

Howe’s overriding message was one of unity rather than division or conflict as he looks to keep his side competing at the top of the Premier League table.

“It has to be [focused on unifying],” Howe continued. “I’m always the first one to say that the players are the most important people. For me, my direct work is always about the players and trying to get them in the best frame of mind to win matches.

“The tighter the group, the more we come together, the better for everybody. I include the supporters in that, because they can directly affect the players on the pitch. So creating the best environment, the whole club united on that front, is basically all we need to get results.

“Now the other stuff is hugely important, boardroom level and behind the scenes. But that’s more for the transfer windows and those kind of things.

“At the moment, we can’t affect that. So let’s come together, and I think the players really have. We’ve got a really good team spirit, a tight group. Now, it’s about getting us to consistently play well.”