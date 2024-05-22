Eddie Howe gives green light for Newcastle United to make double signing wanted by Man Utd & Liverpool
Newcastle United are close to completing a double Premier League free-agent swoop ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Magpies are looking to finalise deals for defensive pair Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly with the pair set to become free agents following the end of their contracts at Fulham and AFC Bournemouth respectively.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has personally given the green light for the club to sign both players ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Romano tweeted: “Eddie Howe has approved both Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly as new signings for Newcastle, he wants both. “Kelly, expected to join #NUFC as free agent while talks for Tosin Adarabioyo keep advancing well.”
Both players have attracted plenty of interest as they see out their contracts. Manchester United are reportedly interested in Adarabioyo but have not submitted a formal offer while Kelly has been linked with a move to Liverpool.
Newcastle are looking to bolster their defensive options this summer with long-term injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman. Meanwhile, Paul Dummett is facing an uncertain future with his contract at St James’ Park set to expire next month.
Kelly is capable of playing at both left-back and centre-back and was previously signed by Howe for Bournemouth from Bristol City for £13million back in 2019. Adarabioyo has made 129 appearances for Fulham at centre-back but was left out of the squad for the final matches of the season after informing head coach Marco Silva of his decision to leave this summer.
