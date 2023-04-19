That’s the view of Eddie Howe, who has hailed the experienced winger’s “leadership skills” ahead of the Premier League run-in.

Ritchie – who is out of contract at the end of the season – has made a series of appearances off the bench in recent weeks as the club has maintained its push for a top-four place.

While Ritchie hasn’t started a top-flight game this season, the 33-year-old – who has made two cup starts – has still been a big influence on the team, according to Howe.

“His leadership skills are second to none,” said United’s head coach. “I’ve seen a real change in Matty through the years. I managed him as a young player with a fierce determination to get to the very stop when I first started to work with him.

"Now I’ve seen him (on) the other side where he’s learnt, developed a lot of aspects in terms of leadership and being a role model for the younger players.

"His wisdom and experience has been invaluable to the group this year. In certain moments, he can know what to say to a player to help them in their career.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and winger Matt Ritchie last month.

Still got it

Howe still believes Ritchie, an unused substitute for the weekend’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, can perform at the top level.

"I will make it clear that I still think that Matty can play,” said Howe. “He’s a top player. We see that every day in training. He has the ability to create and score goals. I don’t think he’s every lost that. We love him to bits.”

Ritchie – who joined Newcastle in 2016 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League – still believes he has a lot to offer the team, though he understands that his “role” within the squad has changed this season.

Speaking to United’s matchday programme earlier in December, Ritchie said: “I’m ready when called upon. I feel like I can bring a lot to the group still, I feel valued within the group, and I’m fit and ready to go, if needed.

“I’m well aware that the boys have been flying, and times may have changed in terms of what it was for me maybe two years ago at the club. I’m a realist. I understand that my role may have changed within the squad – but I’m all in.”

Management material

Ritchie would make an “excellent” manager or coach, according to Howe.

Asked if he thought the former Scotland international become a manager in the future, Howe said: “(Yes), if he wants to be. I think that will very much be his call, but I do see an opportunity for him if he wanted to go into that field. He’d be excellent at it.”

Howe also worked with Ritchie at Bournemouth.