Eddie Howe has a message for Newcastle United fans ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Howe’s side take on Leicester City at a sold-out St James’s Park tomorrow night in a Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The game follows Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, and Howe wants his players to get that result “out of their systems very quickly”.

Wor Flags are calling on fans to bring their scarves, and Howe hopes that the club’s supporters can help push the team into the competition’s last four.

“It’s an opportunity, and we need to be highly motivated for the game,” said United’s head coach, who hopes to have Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin available for the tie.

“I’m sure we will be. We will need a real energy from everyone to get the crowd into the game. We have a lot to be positive about, and need to get Saturday out of our system very quickly.

“This is the biggest game of our season, because it’s the next game. But it does have a special meaning, we understand that. We need what we’ve had every home game, a brilliant atmosphere, and environment where the team can excel – and feel free to give their best.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle beat Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester 3-0 in a Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Chris Wood, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, but Howe isn’t reading anything into that result.

And Howe has pinpointed the need for his team to be more “clinical” in front of goal following a number of missed chances at Hillsborough.

“This game will be different to Boxing Day,” said Howe. “Brendan’s a very good tactician.

"I thought that game, the scoreline, slightly flattered us. It certainly wasn’t an easy game, and we understand the quality they have. We’ll need to be at our best to get through.

“Psychologically, it would be a great thing for us to get through to a two-legged semi-final. We want to experience that, but we have a very different, tough opponent in our way.

