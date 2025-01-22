Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has already given his verdict on rumours linking Lloyd Kelly with a move away from Newcastle United this month - as fans also have their say on those reports.

Kelly joined Newcastle United in summer on a free transfer after seeing his contract with Bournemouth come to an end. Kelly’s signing was a very astute piece of business from the Magpies with the 26-year-old set to add cover at left-back and at centre-half whilst playing under a manager in Howe he knew well from their time together at the Vitality Stadium.

However, the emergence of Lewis Hall at full-back and a steady central defensive partnership, one that has recently been bolstered by the return of Sven Botman, means Kelly has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Kelly also has just one Premier League outing, coming as a very late cameo against Spurs, to his name in Newcastle’s last ten league outings.

As the January transfer window rolled around, Kelly was unexpectedly linked with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce. However, they have since completed a move for Diego Carlos from Aston Villa - one that will end their interest in Kelly.

Juventus, though, have since emerged as potential suitors for the defender, with the Serie A side tipped to submit a £12.7m bid for the defender to test Newcastle’s resolve. However, Howe has recently admitted that Kelly remains an ‘important’ part of Newcastle United’s plans and is reluctant to see the defender leave.

“Lloyd's not talked to me at all about wanting to leave the football club,” Howe said recently. “He's only just joined. I think there's an understanding from his perspective that he's got to come in and earn the right to play and prove that he deserves to play ahead of other players.

“So he's been absolutely no issue. He's been great to work with, as I knew he would be. He's waiting for his opportunity, so there's no issue with Lloyd at all.

“Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing. As I said, he's recently joined, we're working with him, we're enjoying working with him, and he's got an important part to play.”

With Miguel Almiron seemingly closing in on a return to Atlanta United and Newcastle United projected to pass the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, there is little financial pressure being applied to sell Kelly this month. However, whilst PSR remains at the forefront of English football, all but a select few clubs know they must sell players at the right time and for the maximum amount of profit possible in order to be able to strengthen within those rules - and Newcastle United are no different.

Selling Kelly could help them either reinvest into the squad this month or in summer. With that in mind, the Shields Gazette conducted a poll of supporters to see what they believe the club should do with Kelly this month.

In response, 76% voted that the defender should be allowed to leave this month in order for the club to raise funds for future transfers. 24%, meanwhile, believe Kelly should be kept as cover in case of injuries.