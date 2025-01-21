Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Lille striker Jonathan David this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canadian international has entered the final six months of his current contract with Lille and has plenty of suitors across Europe interested in his signature. Newcastle United are one of those that have been linked with a move for the striker this month, whilst Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

David, who has scored 17 times and assisted a further seven goals this season, has travelled to England, specifically Anfield, this week as Lille’s Champions League campaign continues. The Ligue 1 side look to become the first side to take a point off the Reds in this season’s league stage when they face Arne Slot’s side at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For David, this could be a chance to show off his talents in-front of potential suitors. Interest from Merseyside in the Canadian international comes amid rumours that Darwin Nunez is wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will want to add competition for Alexander Isak on Tyneside with Callum Wilson set to be released in summer unless he is given an extension to his current deal. Both Liverpool, Newcastle and any other non-French side can talk with David’s representatives to agree a pre-contract deal this month - one that would see the striker join in summer.

Despite having just a few months left on his deal, David remains one of Lille’s key players and, speaking in December, as picked up by Fichajes, admitted it was 50/50 whether he would sign a new contract to stay at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium. “As the president has said on numerous occasions, there are negotiations.” David said.

“We are talking, but no decision has been made. We keep talking and the door is never closed. It’s 50/50.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have been linked with signing David for a number of transfer windows whilst the 25-year-old has remained loyal to Lille. However, with his contract coming to an end, it seems very likely that he will be on the move this summer and Newcastle, if they are to stand a chance of landing his signature, will have to be able to offer him Champions League football.