Bolton Wanderers have parted company with manager Ian Evatt.

Evatt leaves Bolton sat 9th in the League One table having won just one of their last five league games. The former Barrow manager was appointed as Trotters boss in July 2020 and was one of the longest-serving managers in the EFL.

Confirming the decision with a club statement, Bolton’s chairman, Sharon Brittain said: “Ian arrived at a challenging time for Bolton Wanderers Football Club and his dedication to rebuilding both on and off the pitch has been commendable. He instilled a renewed sense of professionalism and purpose, and we are grateful for his significant contributions during his four and a half years at the helm.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and I personally thank him for his hard work and passion for this Club. He has created a tremendous legacy and will always be remembered for the successes he has brought. We wish him nothing but success in the future.

“The Board are committed to finding the right candidate to lead Bolton Wanderers forward.”

Evatt’s last match in charge saw Bolton defeated 2-1 by Charlton Athletic at the Toughsheet Community Stadium - a clash that saw the hosts relinquish a 1-0 lead in the final 20 minutes to come away empty handed. That game also marked the first time Newcastle United loanee Alex Murphy had been included in a matchday squad by Evatt.

Murphy’s loan move to Bolton was confirmed on Monday, with the 20-year-old thrown straight onto the bench - although he remained an unused substitute against the Addicks. The 20-year-old now has an uncertain future following Evatt’s departure, however, he could look towards one of his fellow Magpies teammates as inspiration on how to deal with a managerial departure so soon into a loan spell.

Joe White is currently on-loan at MK Dons in League Two, having joined them in the final few days of the summer transfer window. However, just weeks after White moved to Stadium MK, it was confirmed that Mike Williamson would join Carlisle United.

White, though, has impressed under Williamson’s replacement Scott Lindsey and recently had his loan move extended - such has his impact been at the fourth-tier side.