Eddie Howe has already ruled-out Newcastle United January transfer for 20-game star

Eddie Howe has already ruled-out one Newcastle United transfer this month as the club prepares their strategy for the January window.

The Magpies entered January in fine form on the pitch having won five matches in a row, including just their second-ever Premier League victory at Old Trafford. That win lifted them into 5th place and gave them a very solid foundation to build on and aim for European qualification in the second-half of the campaign.

Unlike this time last year where injuries ravaged his options, Howe has a pretty full squad to pick from on a game-by-game basis. This is seen no more than in midfield with six central midfielders vying for just three positions in every starting XI.

Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton have been Howe’s go-to options for the last few weeks with Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley watching on from the sidelines. Miley, in particular, has had to be patient for gametime having featured just three times this season, with just a ten minute spell at Ipswich Town his only meaningful minutes in the first-team this season.

Miley’s campaign ended prematurely last season whilst injury in pre-season kept the teenager sidelined until October this term. Hopes are high that he can put these injury issues behind him and get back to playing football at a similar level as he was 12-months ago where he enjoyed a prolonged - and fully deserved - run in the first-team.

Speaking about Miley last month, Howe described Miley as an ‘outstanding’ talent and one he hopes plays many games for the club going forward. However, with five other central midfielders around him all vying for minutes, would a move away for Miley be more beneficial for his long-term development?

Not according to Howe who, when asked if Miley would be allowed to leave in January, told the Gazette: “Lewis will stay. He's too important for us.”

Guimaraes’ suspension for the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal could hand Miley an opportunity to start in that competition with an FA Cup Third Round match against Bromley next weekend also providing a potential date for Miley to make his first start since February.