Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United scored three goals for the sixth successive home match at St James’ Park as they made it 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Alexander Isak double put Newcastle 2-0 ahead before the Swede turned provider to set up Anthony Gordon to make it 3-0 heading into the closing stages. Gordon’s strike was subject to a long VAR check for offside against Isak in the build-up.

But the decision was eventually made to allow the goal and effectively secure victory for The Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League Match Centre, which explains VAR decisions live in the stadium and on social media, stated: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR as Isak was in an onside position in the build-up.”

Moments later, Wolves thought they’d pulled a goal back as Santiago Bueno turned the ball in from a corner. The goal was given on the pitch but VAR intervened once again to rule it out.

The Wolves player was penalised for handling the ball, as explained by the Premier League Match Centre.

“Bueno’s goal was awarded on-field,” it explained. “The VAR deemed that Bueno handled the ball immediately before scoring and recommended that the goal was disallowed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle went on to secure another comfortable win to make it nine in a row for Eddie Howe’s side, equalling a top flight record for the club in all competitions. Next up for The Magpies is Howe’s former club Bournemouth at St James’ Park as they look to win 10 in a row for the first time.