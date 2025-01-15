Premier League issue official statement following Alexander Isak incident against Wolves
An Alexander Isak double put Newcastle 2-0 ahead before the Swede turned provider to set up Anthony Gordon to make it 3-0 heading into the closing stages. Gordon’s strike was subject to a long VAR check for offside against Isak in the build-up.
But the decision was eventually made to allow the goal and effectively secure victory for The Magpies.
The Premier League Match Centre, which explains VAR decisions live in the stadium and on social media, stated: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR as Isak was in an onside position in the build-up.”
Moments later, Wolves thought they’d pulled a goal back as Santiago Bueno turned the ball in from a corner. The goal was given on the pitch but VAR intervened once again to rule it out.
The Wolves player was penalised for handling the ball, as explained by the Premier League Match Centre.
“Bueno’s goal was awarded on-field,” it explained. “The VAR deemed that Bueno handled the ball immediately before scoring and recommended that the goal was disallowed.”
Newcastle went on to secure another comfortable win to make it nine in a row for Eddie Howe’s side, equalling a top flight record for the club in all competitions. Next up for The Magpies is Howe’s former club Bournemouth at St James’ Park as they look to win 10 in a row for the first time.
