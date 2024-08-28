Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandro Tonali’s return for Newcastle United have been confirmed with the team news against Nottingham Forest officially announced.

Tonali starts for Newcastle in midfield as one of six changes made from the 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. It marks Tonali’s first taste of competitive football since October 2023 as he returns from a 10-month betting ban.

He comes into the side with captain Bruno Guimaraes dropping to the bench.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Other changes include Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron and Harvey Barnes coming in for Tino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon. Trippier captains the side at the City Ground.

Newcastle will be hoping to progress in the Carabao Cup having made the quarter-final and final in each of the last two seasons under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have picked up four points from their opening two matches in the Premier League and have won each of their last two visits to the City Ground.

It’s a first start of the season for Trippier, Tonali, Willock, Almiron and Barnes while Alexander Isak leads the line. The Swedish striker’s previous visit to Nottingham Forest saw him net a brace in a 2-1 win back in 2023.

Newcastle won the previous meeting between the sides 3-2 in February with two goals from Bruno Guimaraes and another from Fabian Schar.

Newcastle United XI v Nottingham Forest: Pope; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Willock; Almiron, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Ruddy, Gordon, Targett, Osula, Livramento, Murphy, Kelly, Longstaff, Guimaraes