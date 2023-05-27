Eddie Howe hints at Newcastle United contract move for 18-goal striker

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson could be set for a new deal after a phenomenal run of goals.

Wilson hit form early last month as the club, now guaranteed a top-four finish, pushed for a return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old, signed from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 for £20million, has scored 18 Premier League goals for the fourth-placed club, the most by Newcastle player since the 2003/04 season, when Alan Shearer netted 22 times.

However, Wilson's deal runs out at the end of next campaign, and the England international’s contractual situation will need to be addressed ahead of the final year as Howe plans for the future.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if a new deal for Wilson was on the agenda, United’s head coach said: “I think the simple answer is that we’ll view every player individually.

“Obviously, it’s difficult for me to discuss any one player, but we’ll view every decision individually, and try to make the best call.

“Certainly, with your key players and core players, you don’t really want doubts on contracts and contract lengths, because I don’t necessarily think that’s a good thing.

“Then, of course, age and profile has to be looked at in great depth, and we have to try to get those decisions right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson – who went to the World Cup in Qatar late last year – has been called up by England for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia along with club-mate Kieran Trippier.