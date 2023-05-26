The Newcastle United player who's played through the pain barrier – for months

Nick Pope has had to play through the pain barrier in his first season at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper will miss Sunday's final game of the campaign against Chelsea on Sunday after undergoing finger surgery following the club's qualification for next season's Champions League.

Pope's last act this season was to deny an injury-time shot from Leicester City's Timothy Castagne in Monday night's goalless draw at St James' Park.

Martin Dubravka, the club's first-choice in goal before Pope's arrival from Burnley last summer, is set to deputise for Pope at Stamford Bridge.

Howe today revealed that it had been the "plan" for Pope to have surgery before the end of the season – if the club secured Champions League football before the last game.

"We were hoping we could get the operation done before the end of the season to give him the best chance of recovering as quickly as possible for next season," said United's head coach.

"He’s played through various finger dislocations this year. I think he probably suffered three or four, whether that’s in training or a game.

"He’s always got on with it, he’s always made himself available, not really missed training because of it. But it was a problem he knew needed clearing up for his own benefit.

"So delighted it’s done, and, yeah, he’s got the extra week (to recover).”

Pope was left out of the latest England squad because of the operation.

Howe also has Loris Karius, signed last September as a free agent following the expiry of his Liverpool contract, available to play against Chelsea.