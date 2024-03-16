Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe isn't surprised by the criticism aimed at his Newcastle United side after recent results.

Newcastle were beaten 3-2 at Chelsea on Monday evening. It was the eighth time in 14 Premier League matches The Magpies had conceded three or more goals in a single game - the run has also seen Howe's side pick up just 14 points over that period as they have dropped to 10th in the table.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suggested Newcastle look 'almost ready for the end of the season' following the performance at Stamford Bridge. But Howe disputed the claim, stating: "I don't like to hear that. I didn't know he had said that, but he is entitled to his opinion.

"That's not how we are internally. That's not how we're working. Our training standards and intensity are still there. We're determined to end the season well - regardless of what happens tomorrow. No part of us is thinking ahead - too far ahead anyway."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at Stamford Bridge.

Closer to home, many Newcastle fans were vocal on social media following the side's latest high-scoring defeat. And with treble-winners Manchester City coming up next in the FA Cup quarter-final, faith isn't particularly high on Tyneside at the moment.

But Howe admitted he is not surprised by the criticism aimed at himself and his players. "No, I was not aware [of the criticism]," Howe explained. "Am I surprised? No I am not. We are in a results-driven business and I wasn’t happy.

"I was angry after the game. There was a lot of internal reflection, but for me to open myself up to that world is not going to help me or the players.

"It is dealing with my emotions and making sure I look at the game objectively so we are fighting back for the next game."

Now Howe is hoping to turn opinions and Newcastle's fortunes around with 10 games remaining in the league after Saturday's FA Cup tie.

"It is not nice to hear," Howe responded to his side being called 'spineless'. "Especially after what we stood for last season. I think we were the absolute opposite of what you have quoted.