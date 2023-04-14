New Newcastle United transfer claim as club ‘make decision’ on striker

The club agreed a deal with Stade de Reims, Ekitike’s club last summer, but the 20-year-old stalled on a move to St James’s Park – and he eventually signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ekitike’s first campaign at PSG has not been a success, and L’Equipe claim that his future “lies elsewhere”.

The French publication also claim that third-placed Newcastle – who loaned striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest in January – remain interested in the 20-year-old, despite signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in a £60million deal last summer.

Eddie Howe spoke about Ekitike’s “talent” last summer after his move to PSG was confirmed.

Speaking to the Gazette from the club’s training camp in Austria last July, United head coach said: “It’s no secret that we really liked Hugo, and we worked hard to try and do that deal.

“He’s a very talented lad, and he decided to go to PSG. I have no hard feelings toward him, and wish him well in the next phase of his career. I really do wish him luck. But it’s an example of the types of clubs we’re competing with to try and improve our squad.

“It’s not as easy as people think it is, and you’re going to miss out on targets and look at other options. I’ve done that before in my career and I’m sure it won’t be the last.”