Eddie Howe issues new Newcastle United injury update amid Joelinton and Sean Longstaff concerns

Eddie Howe has issued an injury update on Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff – after the midfielder was forced off at Goodison Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 28th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 08:48 BST

Longstaff was replaced late in last night’s 4-1 win over Everton by Alexander Isak, who set up a goal for Jacob Murphy.

Longstaff – who had gone down clutching his ankle in the second half – signalled to come off.

And Howe hopes that the 25-year-old will be fit for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Southampton.

“I couldn’t work out whether Sean was saying that he wanted to come off – or whether he wanted to stay on,” said United’s head coach. “In the end, he said he needed to come off, but fingers crossed it’s not too bad.”

Meanwhile, Joelinton – who scored with a 72nd-minute header – had felt his hamstring before the game, but the midfielder was able to complete the full 90 minutes.

“I’d say Joelinton definitely moved better in the second half,” said Howe. “He had a feeling in his hamstring pre-game – not really a feeling, more of just a bit of tiredness in one of the hamstrings pre-game.

“But he assured me he was fine, and he played really well in the second half, so fingers crossed he’s okay.”

Newcastle remain third in the Premier League table.

