Eddie Howe does not expect to see have one Newcastle United player available for the club's pre-season campaign.

Emil Krafth has been sidelined since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers last August.

The right-back had surgery on his knee, and worked "diligently" towards fitness last season.

And Howe has issued an injury update on the 28-year-old after the club's players started reporting back for pre-season training.

“Emil’s a little bit further back, so (he’s) doing well, making good progress, but we don’t anticipate seeing him during pre-season," said Howe in a club interview on YouTube.

'Held back'

Speaking in May, United's head coach said: “Emil’s been working incredibly hard. He’s very diligent, very professional.

“I think, naturally, when you have the tough injury that he’s had, he’s had a couple of little … I wouldn’t say setbacks, but little ‘moments’ which have just meant he’s had to hold back for a week or two.

“At the moment, he’s got a little bit of nerve trouble in his back. Nothing’s changed with his timescale. We were always looking to next season for Emil.

“We hope he can join in pre-season from day one. But he’s still got a bit of a way to go to make sure he’s in the best physical condition.”

New deal

Krafth signed a new United contract last summer keeping him at the club until 2024 after impressing Howe.

Speaking at the time, the Sweden international said: "I'm very, very happy to extend my contract here – me and my family love to live here – and continue with the journey we started with the club.