It’s almost the end of July which means two things, the new Premier League season is fast approaching and there is just one month remaining in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are preparing to welcome Aston Villa to St James’ Park for their first competitive match of the 2023/24 campaign on August 12 and have already brought in some new faces with Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes arriving in the North East. Meanwhile, players have also been departing the club with goalkeeper Karl Darlow joining Leeds United last night while Alan Saint-Maximin is also heading to Saudi Arabia to finalise his £30 million switch.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe recently spoke about other players who could be leaving the club this summer. It comes amid reports linking United to a £2 million valued EFL defender who Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be chasing. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Sunday, July 30:

‘See what happens’ - Eddie Howe on out of favour Newcastle United stars

Eddie Howe has spoken publicly about the futures of Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden - three players who are seemingly out of favour at St James Park. In an interview from ChronicleLive, the Magpies gaffer said of the trio: “I think with those players, in particular, it is very difficult for us as a football club because in an ideal world for their careers we’d want them to go and play football and have a good career at another football club.

“But there’s all sorts of difficulties associated with it, contract length, the amount of money they are earning and finding a football club that they want to go to as well. They are all great lads. I have no issue with any of them and I wish them well, but let’s see what happens.”

Newcastle United and Tottenham ‘chasing’ £2m defender

Per a report from Football League World, via The Sun, Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers centre-back Ashley Phillips. Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be in the strongest position to sign the England youth international.

