Newcastle’s Premier League Summer Series has now concluded as all eyes turn to St James’ Park, the Sela Cup and the beginning of a new Premier League season. Aston Villa, who the Magpies played out a very entertaining 3-3 draw with last weekend, are their opponents on the opening day of the new season.

Unai Emery’s side will pose a tough first test for Eddie Howe’s men with both teams harbouring very real ambitions of disrupting the establishment at the top end of the Premier League. Both sides earned convincing home wins over each other last season in what promises to be a fascinating encounter on Tyneside.

With less than a fortnight to go until that game, both squads will be doing all they can to impress their respective manager and seal a starting spot at St James’ Park. But what team will Howe opt for?

Here, we take a look at what the side would look like based on minutes played during pre-season:

GK: Nick Pope/Martin Dubravka (135 minutes played)

RB: Kieran Trippier (285 minutes played)

CB: Dan Burn (264 minutes played)

CB: Sven Botman (180 minutes played)

LB: Matt Targett (270 minutes played)

CM: Lewis Miley (236 minutes played)

CM: Elliot Anderson (269 minutes played)

CM: Sandro Tonali/Bruno Guimaraes (180 minutes played)

RW: Miguel Almiron (184 minutes played)

ST: Alexander Isak (180 minutes played)