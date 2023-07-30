After a slow start at the Red Bull Arena, the Magpies burst into life late on as a brace from Elliot Anderson secured them a 2-1 win over the Seagulls. It was an impressive end to the game for Newcastle who had to rely on a youthful team to get them over the line.

Ben Parkinson, Jay Turner-Cooke, Alex Murphy, Remi Savage, Jamie and Lewis Miley were all introduced to proceedings during the second period and impressed against a similarly youthful Brighton line-up. As a whole, the academy graduates have impressed during the trip to the USA - but none more so than Anderson and Lewis Miley who have really grabbed the headlines during the Premier League Summer Series.

Anderson’s antics in-front of goal and Miley’s cool, calm and composed performances in midfield have certainly caught the eye of supporters. Eddie Howe has also been impressed with the duo and praised their ‘maturity’ during the win over Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Howe said: “They’ve both done really well, and tribute to Lewis coming on for the last half an hour. We felt we needed to change things in midfield.

“He came on and added composure to our midfield. He showed real maturity to come into a difficult situation. All the lads did well.”

The win over Brighton ended a solid pre-season trip for the Magpies that also saw them share the spoils with Aston Villa and Chelsea in Philadelphia and Atlanta respectively. The Sela Cup and games against Fiorentina and Villareal at St James’ Park are next up for Newcastle as they prepare for a new Premier League season.

Reflecting on the trip stateside, Howe believes the camp has been ‘really good’ for his team and has shifted his focus onto what the group can improve upon, upon their return to Tyneside. “The camp has been really good for us.” Newcastle United’s head coach said. “The facilities and support were high class.

“We go back united and fitter, and now we've got a key two week period to improve on all areas.