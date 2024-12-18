Eddie Howe has admitted Premier League rules have had a ‘dramatic’ effect on Newcastle United’s project.

Hopes were high and dreams were big following the takeover of Newcastle United in October 2021. The so-called ‘richest club in the world’ were winless and mired in a relegation battle at the time, but there was hope that if they could survive the drop, which they did, they could then kick-on and become one of Europe’s top clubs.

Those ambitions, however, have been tempered dramatically by Premier League rules introduced in the wake of the takeover that have stifled Newcastle’s ability to spend and grow. Rules targeting Associated Part Transactions (APT) were introduced just weeks following the takeover and remain in play to date - even after a high-profile case involving Manchester City and the Premier League.

Those rules, along with the threats of points deductions for clubs that breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, have seen Newcastle United, along with Aston Villa, forced to sell players, despite both qualifying for the Champions League in recent seasons.

The Magpies have spent very little on transfers in 2024 and whilst next year offers another opportunity to spend and invest in Howe’s squad, there have already been warnings that the club won’t be able to buy without offloading first. Speaking about the situation and whether those APT rules have impacted the club’s project and ambitions, Howe responded: “I’d say it has had a dramatic effect on the speed of the journey.

“I can’t deny that that has dramatically changed due to the rules and you can feel that change, especially as everyone has got to grips with PSR and the actual reality of it.

“I think there was a period of time when it was unclear how it would change and what the punishments would be and then of course the punishments became very real for the clubs.

“There is nothing more sobering than the thought of a points deduction in terms of changing what you have to do to comply. I think that has been the biggest change in our reality and what we can and can’t do. Of course that will affect our ability to change things as quickly as possible from a view of winning trophies.”

Although their form in the league has been patchy of late, Newcastle remain locked in a battle for European qualification and know that good results over the festive period and into the new year could set them on a good standing to return to European competition at the end of the season.