Eddie Howe has confirmed Sven Botman is still ‘on track’ with his recovery plan after featuring for an hour against Chelsea Under-21’s on Monday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That match marked the Dutchman’s first appearance since March 17, having been sidelined with an ACL injury since that date. Whilst Botman’s return to action comes at a good time for the Magpies in a busy festive schedule and with Fabian Schar just one booking away from a potential Premier League suspension.

However, Howe has once again urged caution over his return to first-team action, stressing that a date around the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025 is most likely for him: “I don’t know how he is, but he was good last night [v Chelsea],” Howe said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We exchanged messages after the game and he’s in a really good place, that’s always a big step for the first game. He looked good on the pitch, his movement was good.

“Typical Sven, he used the ball well, commanding, he was a presence on the pitch. He’s a massive player for us as we’ve missed him. He’s still got a little bit to go until he’s available for selection.

He continued: “I think we were looking right to the end of December, beginning of January. That's the plan. We're still on track with the plan.

“With the length of time he's been out, ideally he gets two to three maybe even more games to get his rhythm back because it's a big step back into the Premier League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford to come on Wednesday night before they travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday. Aston Villa are the visitors to St James’ Park on Boxing Day before Howe takes his side to Old Trafford on Monday 30 January. That clash against Ruben Amorim’s side looks most likely for Botman’s return to action with the game against Villa four days prior potentially too soon for him.

Jamaal Lascelles, meanwhile, remains sidelined after he suffered an ACL injury against West Ham at the end of March.