The winners of Newcastle United v Brentford on Wednesday night will have to wait over 24 hours to find out their semi-final opponents.

Just 90 minutes - and a potential penalty shootout - stands between Newcastle United and their second Carabao Cup semi-final in three years. However, tomorrow sees them come up against a Bees side that will be full of confidence having defeated the Magpies in the Premier League less than a fortnight ago.

Newcastle will undoubtedly be wary of their opponents on Wednesday night and whilst they have a home draw in their favour, memories of their defeat to Chelsea at this stage last year will still be fresh and an outcome they will be very keen to avoid this time around.

Ahead of that match, and three other quarter-final games that will be played over Wednesday and Thursday, the EFL have announced that the draw for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup will take place following the conclusion of Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

That match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday night, meaning Brentford or Newcastle United fans will likely have to wait until well after 10pm to see who their side will play in the final four. The clash between Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou’s sides is the only tie set to be played on Thursday with Arsenal v Crystal Palace (7:30pm kick-off) and Southampton v Liverpool (8pm kick-off) to be played on Wednesday night alongside Newcastle United v Brentford.

The draw for the semi-finals will be broadcast on Sky Sports with Izzy Christiansen and Jamie Redknapp set to draw the balls alongside Mark Chapman as host.

Newcastle United have twice got to the semi-final stage of this competition in their history and have won on both occasions. However, they have twice been beaten in the final by first Manchester City in 1976 before Manchester United got the better of them at Wembley in 2023.

If they do reach the semi-finals this season, Eddie Howe will become the first Magpies manager since Stan Seymour to guide Newcastle United to two domestic cup semi-finals.