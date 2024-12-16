VAR will not be in operation when Newcastle United face Bromley in the FA Cup 3rd Round at St James’ Park next month.

The draw for the 3rd Round of the FA Cup pitted Newcastle United against League Two outfit Bromley in what will mark the first ever meeting between the two clubs. The Ravens are also currently managed by former Newcastle United goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman in a dynamic that adds yet more spice to what is a hotly-anticipated tie on Tyneside.

Ahead of that match, and the other 31 other ties that weekend, the FA have announced that VAR will not be used in any of those games. Instead, VAR will only be introduced in the Fifth Round and beyond. A statement released by the FA on the decision read: ‘Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards.

It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds. VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.

‘This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.’

Previous to this announcement, any FA Cup match played at a Premier League stadium - where VAR technology has been implemented - would have seen the technology utilised. Newcastle United’s fixture with Bromley, therefore, had it been played a year ago, would have had VAR used.

The clash against Bromley marks just the second home FA Cup match that Newcastle United have played under Eddie Howe. All four of their matches last season were played away from home, as was their defeat in the 3rd Round against Sheffield Wednesday a season prior.

Not since Newcastle’s clash against Cambridge United in January 2022 - one they would lose 1-0 - have the Magpies been handed a home tie in the FA Cup.