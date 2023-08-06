A deal to sign Southampton defender Tino Livramento is progressing with the 20-year-old spotted at St James’ Park on Saturday ahead of Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Fiorentina in the Sela Cup. Livramento made just two appearances for Southampton last season as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Eddie Howe has been coy on discussing the club’s move for the Saints man and speaking after the win over Villareal, he was asked about progress on his imminent arrival. Howe said: “I honestly have no idea as we have been preparing for the two games. I’ve heard little snippets but I believe it’s not done.

When asked whether Livramento could sign before their Premier League opener against Aston Villa next weekend, Howe replied: “Hopefully, fingers crossed.”