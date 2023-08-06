News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

‘Hopefully’ - Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United transfer update as club close in on Tino Livramento deal

Newcastle United transfers: Southampton defender Tino Livramento is set to become the club’s fourth summer signing.

By Joe Buck
Published 6th Aug 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read

A deal to sign Southampton defender Tino Livramento is progressing with the 20-year-old spotted at St James’ Park on Saturday ahead of Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Fiorentina in the Sela Cup. Livramento made just two appearances for Southampton last season as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Eddie Howe has been coy on discussing the club’s move for the Saints man and speaking after the win over Villareal, he was asked about progress on his imminent arrival. Howe said: “I honestly have no idea as we have been preparing for the two games. I’ve heard little snippets but I believe it’s not done.

When asked whether Livramento could sign before their Premier League opener against Aston Villa next weekend, Howe replied: “Hopefully, fingers crossed.”

The Magpies host Unai Emery’s side at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 12 (5:30pm kick-off). If confirmed in time, Livramento could make his Newcastle debut at St James’ Park next weekend.

Related topics:Eddie Howe