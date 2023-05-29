Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player he 'trusted' against Chelsea

Anthony Gordon has been given a "big lift" by his first Newcastle United goal, according to Eddie Howe.

The winger, signed from Everton in January for £45million netted in yesterday's season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after being fielded in midfield amid injuries to a number of players, including Joelinton and Sean Longstaff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon scored from close range after Elliot Anderson, making his second successive start, put the ball across the six-yard box.

“I was really pleased for Anthony," said United's head coach. "I thought he played a different role due to the injuries we had in that area of the pitch.

"I’ve brought him on in that position a few time, in running, and I think he’s done OK there, so I decided to trust him with that role from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He didn’t let me down. I thought he was really good, and had some really good moments in that first half.

"He probably tired a little bit in the second, but I’m really pleased that he scored, and hopefully that will give him a big lift going into next season."

Anthony Gorodon celebrates his first Newcastle United goal.

Gordon, 22, had found his opportunities limited by the form of others in his first few months at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead,” said the England Under-21 international. “It's difficult to adapt to the manager’s style, because he has such high standards."

Newcastle last week qualified for next season's Champions League.

“These people (Newcastle fans) haven’t had Champions League football for so long, and it couldn’t happen to better people," said Gordon. "I’m delighted for everyone.