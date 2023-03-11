Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player 'pushing for start' against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jacob Murphy’s played in every Premier League game so far this season – but he’s only started five of them. However, the winger has impressed off the bench in recent games, including the Carabao Cup final, and that’s “not lost on” United’s head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old is in Howe’s thinking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

“I think he’s done very well off the bench this year, but that’s not to say that’s his sole role,” said Howe. “He’s done well when he’s come on in the last few games, and that’s not lost on me. He’s pushing to start – and there’s no doubting his qualities.”

Howe will be without suspended Joelinton after the midfielder picked up his 10th booking of the season i last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad