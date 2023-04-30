Wilson came off the bench to score two goals in this afternoon’s 3-1 win over Southampton at St James’ Park. Theo Walcott

Wilson – who was denied a hat-trick by the crossbar – had been left out of the starting XI despite scoring two goals in Thursday night’s 4-1 win over Everton.

Howe had recalled Alexander Isak, himself left out of the team for Goodison Park after scoring two goals, to his starting XI.

And Wilson, just as he did against Brentford earlier this month, made a match-winning appearance off the bench.

“Callum was exceptional – he changed the game for us,” said United’s head coach. “First and foremost, he comes on with the right attitude.

“He’s got that desire to score, for the team and for himself as well, and he could have had a hat-trick. It was an outstanding display from Callum.

“I think, quite rightly, it (the atmosphere) was flat, and I always say that it was our performance that made it that way. We weren’t great with the ball and looked a bit tired, a little bit off that high per cent you need at this level, and I thought, off the ball, we looked the same.

“We were flat, and that then meant the game and the crowd was flat, and that’s all our own doing. They tried to galvanise us at certain periods in that first half, but we couldn’t really get going.

“I did have a feeling the second half would be different, attacking the Gallowgate End, and with the scoreline as it was.

“We changed a couple of things tactically at half time, and it was a much better performance, and the crowd then got in the game, and certainly helped us over the line.”

Wilson – who was left out of the starting XI against Brentford earlier this month after scoring twice against West Ham United – has admitted to his frustration at missing out on starts.

And Howe has spoken to the England international about the situation.

“We’ve had discussions and talks, but there’s been no bending the ear,” said Howe.

“I know he’s desperate to play every minute of every game, but, I do think, I have a duty to manage him as well, and make sure that he stays fit for as long as possible, because when he’s fit and playing, and doing what he did today, I don’t think there’s anyone better.

“I’m delighted for him, and it obviously gives me food for thought as we go through the last five games.”

Howe hopes using Wilson more sparingly will be good for the 31-year-old – and the team.

“It absolutely helps not having to play Callum in every game,” said Wilson.

“I know Callum will probably see Alex’s signing as partly negative for him, because he’ll be wondering how many minutes he’s going to play, but I see it as all positive because it means we can be careful over his minutes.

“In a three-game week previously, Callum would probably have played every game, and every minute of every game, and that might have meant he picked up an injury.