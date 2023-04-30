News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
3 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
4 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
8 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United verdict after ‘massive’ week

Eddie Howe hailed another “massive” week for us after Newcastle United took another huge stride towards Champions League football.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 30th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 18:10 BST

Howe’s side beat Southampton 3-1 at St James’s Park this afternoon to stay third in the Premier League with five games left to play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The win followed successes over Everton and Tottenham Hotspur over the past seven days.

“It’s been a good week,” said United’s head coach. “It’s been three massive games for us, and three tough games.

Most Popular

“Today was a tough game in a different way to the others, because we knew the expectation externally was probably that we were going to win. It can be very difficult sometimes to manage that, and we knew that Southampton would be difficult opponents.

“Their need is great, as well, and they have quality players, so to find ourselves 1-0 down at half-time was a difficult thing, but I thought we handled ourselves brilliantly in the second half.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle return to action next Sunday with a home game against second-placed Arsenal.

Related topics:Southampton